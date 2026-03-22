Assam polls: Congress skips Dibrugarh, BJP calls it ‘deeply unfortunate’

Dibrugarh, March 22: In a surprising political twist, the Indian National Congress (INC) choosing not to field a candidate in the Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly Constituency – once considered one of its strongest bastions – has triggered sharp reactions and renewed debate over the party’s footprint in the constituency.

Reacting to the development, senior BJP leader Prasanta Phukan termed the decision ‘deeply unfortunate,’ expressing concern over the absence of a party with a legacy spanning over 140 years.

“As a politician, I feel sorry that the Congress, which held this constituency for decades, has decided to stay away this time. Dibrugarh, along with Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was among the Congress’ premier strongholds after Independence,” he said.

Phukan attributed the Congress’ retreat to shifting political dynamics driven by development-focused governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He asserted that the BJP’s expansion into traditional Congress bastions reflects growing public confidence in its policies and programmes.

Amid this backdrop, Phukan is contesting for a potential record fifth consecutive term from Dibrugarh. He emphasized that his electoral success has been rooted in sustained development initiatives and people-centric governance.

“Dibrugarh is now poised to emerge as a major urban centre, with plans to develop it as the State’s second capital. If re-elected, I will ensure key infrastructure improvements, including better urban planning and parking facilities,” he stated.

Historically, Congress leaders such as Ramesh Chandra Barooah and Keshab Chandra Gogoi had each secured four terms from the constituency, underscoring its long-standing association with the party.

A victory for Phukan would set a new record in Dibrugarh’s electoral history. He has expressed confidence of winning by a margin exceeding 60,000 votes.

The Congress and the other Opposition alliance partners have fielded Mainak Patra of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a relatively new face in the political arena.

The Congress’ decision to stay out of the fray in Dibrugarh marks a symbolic moment in Assam politics, raising questions about the party’s strategy and signaling a significant shift in the state’s electoral landscape.

The decision has also created rift within the Congress in the district.