Assam polls: Chouhan promises Rs 500 daily wage for tea workers, targets Congress

Golaghat/Guwahati, Apr 5: With just three days remaining for the Assam Assembly elections, political parties have intensified high-voltage campaigning across the state.

Addressing a public rally in Golaghat on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined a series of welfare measures for Assam, particularly targeting tea garden workers.

“We want to transform people’s lives. Tea workers who already have houses but need repairs will receive Rs 75,000. Scholarships for graduate students will be increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 annually. We will also ensure Rs 500 daily wages for tea workers,” Chouhan said.

He added that the government plans to introduce a 3% reservation for tea garden and tribal communities in Grade I and II government jobs.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Chouhan claimed that internal discord has gripped the party following the visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Assam.

“A divided Congress cannot bring development to the state. Only the NDA alliance can ensure progress. From the response we are seeing, Congress will not survive,” he said, while campaigning for NDA candidate Atul Bora in Bokakhat constituency.

The Union Minister was joined by BJP state president Dilip Saikia, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former MLA Ponakan Baruah, and other BJP-AGP leaders.

Highlighting the NDA government’s initiatives, Chouhan said tea garden workers have now been granted land pattas, enabling them to become landowners.

“Workers who have received land pattas will also benefit from housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he said.

He also launched a broad attack on the Congress, accusing it of historical failures in Assam, including issues related to Partition, security, illegal infiltration, unemployment, and dynastic politics.

“I thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Around 1.26 lakh acres of land have been freed from illegal encroachment, including areas in Kaziranga National Park. The NDA government is committed to freeing all encroached land,” he added.

Earlier, Chouhan arrived by helicopter and, before addressing the rally, interacted with tea garden workers at Bihora Tea Estate.

He was seen plucking tea leaves and participating in the traditional Jhumur dance with local artistes.