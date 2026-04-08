Assam polls: Cachar tightens border vigil, secures 95 sensitive poll booths

Silchar, April 8: In a sweeping security overhaul ahead of Thursday’s Assembly election, the Cachar district administration has fortified inter-state borders with a multi-layered deployment strategy, placing special emphasis on vulnerable stretches to ensure incident-free polling.

District Commissioner Aayush Garg said border areas adjoining neighbouring states, particularly Manipur, have been brought under heightened surveillance with reinforced force deployment.

“Inter-state border zones are critical from a security perspective. We have deployed additional forces and intensified monitoring to ensure there is no unlawful movement or interference during polling,” he told the media.

As part of the expanded security grid, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police personnel have been strategically deployed across sensitive border locations. Several polling stations in these belts have been placed under direct armed cover and round-the-clock vigil.

Security measures have been further tightened with intensified naka checking, area domination exercises, and continuous patrolling along key entry and exit routes to curb any cross-border movement of miscreants or illicit materials.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia asserted that security arrangements have been made “foolproof” across the district.

“Security coverage is comprehensive. Deployment has been carried out strictly as per assessment, especially in identified critical polling stations and sensitive areas. There is no specific threat,” he said.

He also confirmed that coordination with neighbouring states, including Manipur, is in place to meet any requirement. “Manipur Police has assured cooperation and support to check any untoward incident during the election process,” he added.

Quick response teams and striking forces have also been positioned to respond swiftly to any contingency, while sectoral and zonal officers are maintaining close supervision over vulnerable zones.

The administration has identified 95 polling stations as “critical” following detailed vulnerability mapping. Of these, 35 booths were flagged due to unusually high voter turnout exceeding 90 per cent and skewed voting patterns, while 60 others have been categorised as sensitive based on police and intelligence inputs.

All such locations will witness enhanced surveillance and security deployment, Saikia reiterated.