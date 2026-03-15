Assam polls: AIUDF eyes 28–32 seats to avoid anti-BJP vote split

Guwahati, Mar 15: With the Election Commission of India expected to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in five states, including Assam, on Sunday, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has indicated that it is likely to contest between 28 and 32 constituencies in the upcoming polls.

The party, on Sunday, said a final decision on the number of seats it will contest is expected within the next two to four days.

“We are preparing to contest from 28 to 32 constituencies and the final decision will be taken within the next two to four days. Our first list has already been released, where nine seats have been announced, and within the next one or two days the second list will also be released,” AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said.

Islam added that the party does not intend to field candidates in more than 30 to 32 constituencies, as it plans to focus on a limited number of seats where it believes it has stronger prospects.

“Our aim is to contest from a limited number of constituencies and ensure victory in them. Our main fight is against the BJP. We are leaving other seats for parties that are also opposing the BJP, and we will support them,” he said.

He further said that the party has decided not to contest in several regions of the state, including Upper Assam, the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), the North Bank belt and the hill districts.

“We could technically contest all 126 seats, but we will not do that because it would ultimately benefit the BJP. That is why we want to contest from the minimum possible number of constituencies,” Islam added.

On the possibility of alliances after the elections, he said the party remains open to supporting any formation opposed to the BJP.

“Before the election we have no alliance and we are following the ‘Ekla Cholo’ principle. However, if after the election secular parties come together to form a government, we will definitely support such a coalition,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s second list of candidates for the Assembly polls, AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal expressed confidence that his party would perform well in minority-dominated constituencies.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Ajmal alleged that the candidates fielded by the Congress in minority areas were largely influenced by senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.

“Most of the tickets given in minority constituencies have been influenced by Rakibul Hussain. Gaurav Gogoi could not even give a single ticket. Because of this, AIUDF candidates will easily win in those constituencies,” Ajmal said.

He added that the party would now focus on selecting suitable candidates for minority-dominated seats.

“We will field better candidates and, Insha’Allah, we will win those seats. Except for one or two, they will lose almost all the seats,” Ajmal claimed.