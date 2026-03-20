Assam Polls: AGP names 26 candidates, includes 13 from minority community

GUWAHATI, March 20 - The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday announced its list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the regional party opting for a mix of sitting leaders and new faces as it prepares to contest within the BJP-led NDA framework.

The list, issued from the party’s headquarters, includes AGP president Atul Bora from Bokakhat and senior leader Keshab Mahanta from Koliabor.

Notably, a total of 13 candidates from the minority community have been included in the AGP list this time.

The candidates named are Atul Bora (Bokakhat), Keshab Mahanta (Koliabor), Dipti Moyee Choudhury (Bongaigaon), Dipak Kumar Das (Barpeta), Bikash Saikia (Teok), Dr Tapan Das (Dimoria), Prithviraj Rabha (Tezpur), Dharmeswar Ray (Bajali), Prakash Chandra Das (Hajo–Sualkuchi), Prodip Hazarika (Sivasagar), Basanta Das (Naoboicha), Jibesh Rai (Bilasipara), Karim Uddin Borbhuyan (Sonai), Ikbal Hussain (Karimganj South), Zabed Islam (Mankachar), Abdul Rahim Zibran (Goalpara East), Jakir Hussain Laskar (Algapur Katlichera), Sahabuddin Mazumdar (Binnakandi), Jakir Hussain Farazi (Rupahihat), Sahidul Islam (Srijangram), Khalilur Rahman (Lahorighat), Saddam Hussain (Chenga), Dr Tara Prasad Das (Paka Betbari), Nurul Islam (Chamaria), Abu Sha Shadi Hossain (Jaleswar) and Mehtabul Haque (Gauripur).

AGP veteran Ramendra Narayan Kalita, a five-time MLA from Guwahati West constituency, has been dropped from the list after delimitation of the constituencies.

Party sources said the list reflects a balance between experience and new entrants, with several candidates fielded in Lower Assam and Barak Valley as part of a broader social outreach. The selection has been made keeping in mind local dynamics and winnability factors.

The candidate selection has also been shaped by seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA, with AGP contesting a limited number of constituencies. This has led to adjustments in several seats, with the party accommodating both organisational considerations and alliance compulsions.





By

Staff Reporter







