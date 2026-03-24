Assam polls: 776 candidates cleared in 124 seats; Dhekiajuli, Barpeta (SC) pending

Guwahati, Mar 24: A day after nominations closed for the Assam Assembly elections, the process moved into scrutiny, with 776 candidates validated across 124 constituencies.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, scrutiny has been completed in 124 of the total 126 Assembly constituencies.

“The verification process for the remaining two constituencies, namely 24 Barpeta (SC) and 65 Dhekiajuli, has been adjourned till 11 am on March 25,” the statement said.

A total of 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nomination papers for the Assembly elections. The figures were rationalised during scrutiny as duplicate and invalid submissions were filtered out.

Meanwhile, the pending scrutiny in Dhekiajuli has drawn attention following allegations against BJP nominee and minister Ashok Singhal.





A copy of the letter. (AT Photo)

Congress candidate Batash Orang has raised objections over alleged discrepancies in Singhal’s nomination papers.

In a letter to the Returning Officer, Orang said he had “checked the nomination form with documents filed by the BJP candidate” and claimed to have found anomalies.

At the time of filing this report, the official website of the Election Commission of India did not show Singhal’s nomination as accepted.

The Election Commission has reiterated that the last date for withdrawal of candidature remains March 26, 2026, up to 3 pm.