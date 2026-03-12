Assam polls: 47 years on, bamboo bridge still Lahorighat’s key poll issue

Morigaon, Mar 12: A dilapidated bamboo bridge in the Jaribar area of Morigaon district has become a stark symbol of the lack of basic infrastructure in the region, with residents alleging that development has failed to reach their locality even after decades.

The bamboo bridge, located on the road connecting Jaribar with Tengaguri, Tinichukia and Dhowangkhaity under the Lahorighat Assembly Constituency, has long caused hardship for local residents.

Despite repeated elections and changing political promises, villagers say they are still forced to rely on the fragile structure for their daily commute.

“What should I say? We have been collecting money from villagers and repairing this bamboo bridge ourselves for many years. Every day we have to commute through this bridge,” said a local resident.

According to residents, elections come and go and representatives become ministers and MLAs, but little attention has been paid to improving conditions in the area.

“We have never received help from any minister. After every election many leaders come here, but we still haven’t received any assistance,” the resident added.

Villagers allege that despite the constituency being represented for nearly 47 years by members of the family of MLA Asif Nazar, none of the key problems in the area have been addressed.

“Every five years we elect ministers and MLAs, and for the last 47 years we have voted for the same family. They have built properties for themselves but have not solved our issues. During elections they make big promises, but after getting our votes they forget everything,” another local said.

He added that villagers collectively repair the bridge every year just so their children can travel to school and continue their education.

“We cannot even take our bicycles, cars or motorcycles across this bridge. We have to keep them elsewhere instead of at our homes. With elections approaching, leaders have started giving big speeches again. But this time we will not make the same mistake. We are thinking of voting for someone new,” he said.

Every day, hundreds of people, including school and college students, are forced to cross the fragile bamboo structure under risky conditions.

The situation has raised serious concerns among residents about the lack of basic infrastructure and connectivity in the area.

At the time of filing this report, the administration had not issued any statement on the issue.