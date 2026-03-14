Assam polls 2026: Where do college students stand as political buzz grows?

As Assam moves closer to the 2026 Assembly Elections, political discussions are slowly increasing across the state. Political leaders are making speeches. Parties are forming alliances. Social media is full of opinions. But an important question remains: where do college students stand in all this?

Young people form a large part of the voting population in Assam. Many students will vote for the first time in 2026. For them, this election is not just about choosing a government. It is about choosing the future they want to live in. Issues like unemployment, education quality, rising prices, flood control, and development directly affect their lives. So naturally, students should be politically aware and active.

However, the situation on campuses is mixed.

Active Debate on Some Campuses

In some colleges and universities, political debates are very active. Students discuss party policies, leadership styles, and government decisions. They attend seminars, join student bodies, and openly express their views. Social media has also become a major platform for political expression. Instagram stories, WhatsApp groups, and X posts are filled with opinions, arguments, and campaign messages. For many students, digital space has become more powerful than physical debate balls.

Silence and Political Distance

But in many campuses, there is silence. Some students feel politics only creates division and tension. They prefer to focus on studies, exams, and career preparation. Many believe that speaking openly about politics can damage friendships. Others fear being judged or labelled for supporting a particular party. In some cases, students avoid political discussion to maintain peace in hostels and classrooms. There is also another reality. A large number of students are frustrated with politics. They feel that leaders only remember youth during elections. Promises of registration and informed voting.

Another important factor is the role of student organisations. In Assam, student bodies have historically played a strong political role. Even today, they influence discussions inside campuses. But the nature of activism is changing. Earlier, political meetings and rallies were common. Today, discussions often shift to online platforms. Digital activism is rising, but physical participation is comparatively lower.

Questions for Young Voters

The 2026 elections also bring serious questions for young voters. What kind of development do they want? Are they satisfied with current policies? Do they feel represented? Youth concerns such as job opportunities, startup support, quality higher education, drug abuse, and environmental protection are crucial. The yearly floods caused by the Brahmaputra continue to affect thousands of families. Students are not isolated from these realities. Many of them come from flood-affected areas. Their voting choices may reflect these personal experiences.

However, political awareness does not mean blind support for any party. It means understanding policies, questioning leaders, and thinking critically. Campuses should ideally be spaces of open discussion where different opinions are respected. Healthy debate strengthens democracy. Silence, on the other hand, weakens it.

It is also important that political engagement does not turn into hostility. Elections often create emotional reactions. But students must learn to disagree respectfully. A campus should remain a space of learning, not conflict.

The youth of Assam stand at an important moment. The 2026 Assembly Elections are not just about political parties competing for power. They are about the direction in which the state will move in the coming years. Young voters have the power to influence that direction.

So the real question is not whether students are political or not. The real question is whether they are informed, thoughtful, and responsible citizens.

Will campuses become centres of meaningful debate? Or will they remain silent spaces where politics is avoided?

The answer will shape not only the election, but also the democratic future of Assam.





By

Bhaskar Deka