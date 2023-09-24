Assam Police's special initiative to reinforce peace and order in city

Guwahati, September 24: In a proactive move, the city police in Assam have taken steps to enhance their capacity for managing potential conflicts and ensuring the safety of the community.

Introducing the newly fortified "RIOT CONTROL TEAM," the police force has undergone a significant upgrade in terms of both weaponry and equipment.

Comprising a group of dynamic and dedicated young officers from the city, this specialized unit will play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and harmony under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah.

The RIOT CONTROL TEAM is poised to respond swiftly and effectively to a range of scenarios, be it related to political dissent, religious gatherings, or any unforeseen situations that may arise.

Their primary mission is to uphold the rule of law and ensure the security of Guwahati's residents. With state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained personnel at their disposal, the RIOT CONTROL TEAM is well-prepared to tackle any challenges that come their way, bolstering the city's overall safety and security.