Assam policeman accused of extorting money from cattle transporter in Digboi

Margherita, June 23: While the Assam government is trying to combat corruption, the men in uniform do not seem to step back from being involved in it.

An incident of bribery was reported in Digboi after locals spotted a policeman allegedly extorting money from a vehicle carrying cattle heads in the No. 1 Borbil area of the National Highway.

According to sources, the locals spotted the police jawan, identified as Sukapha Chetia, taking money from a vehicle that was carrying cattle heads. When they asked the driver of the vehicle, he said that he gave Rs. 400 to the jawan.

The locals then accused the jawan of extorting money from the driver of the vehicle. However, the jawan refuted the allegations levelled by the locals.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and took him to the police station.



