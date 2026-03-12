Assam Police warns of action against rumours on LPG, fuel shortages

Guwahati, Mar 12: Assam Police, on Thursday, said strict action will be taken against all those spreading rumours regarding shortages of LPG and other fuels, a day after the chief secretary stated that local refineries can meet only about 30% of the state's demand for the cooking fuel.

"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone trying to spread rumours about shortages of LPG, POL and other petroleum products,” a social media poist by Assam Police, read.

Citizens are advised not to believe or forward any such misleading claims that may be spread by "inimical elements" to try and create confusion, it added.

The government has already formed a dedicated media monitoring committee to track rumours, misinformation and misleading reports that may create panic among consumers.

On Wednesday night, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said local refineries have the capacity to meet only about 30% of the state's LPG demand, indicating a possible shortage of the cooking fuel in the coming days.

He said all four refineries in the state have been requested to ramp up production to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to consumers.

Kota, along with Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and representatives of oil marketing companies joined a video conference with Union Home Secretary, along with chief secretaries and DGPs of all states and Union territories, to review the availability and supply of LPG and diesel across the country.

The State Level Coordinator of Indian Oil Corp reviewed the LPG supply position in Assam and informed that the overall situation in the state remains comfortable, and adequate stock is currently available.

Assam has four refineries, three owned by Indian Oil Corp at Digboi, Guwahati and Bongaigaon, and another at Numaligarh operated by PSU Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

There is a requirement of 1.91 lakh domestic cylinders every day of 14.2 kgs for the entire Northeast market. Of this, 1.34 lakh is consumed by Assam alone.

In the commercial segment of 19 kg cylinders, the Northeast market size is 5,777 units per day, including 4,112 units in Assam.

PTI