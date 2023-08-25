Assam Police warns against child-lifting rumours

Guwahati, Aug 25: With rumours about child lifters spreading fast in some parts of the state, the Assam Police have appealed to people not to forward or share any unverified rumours about child kidnappers.

In an advisory issued by the police, it has stated that rumours are being spread that kidnappers are on the prowl. The police further said that in case people come across individuals sharing or promoting such rumours, they should inform the local police immediately.

The police further mentioned that they are committed to ensuring safety of the children and the citizens.





Some rumours about child lifters have again begun doing the rounds in various parts.



Citizens are requested not to forward or share unverified rumours about child kidnappers.#ThinkBeforeYouShare pic.twitter.com/RzHi8kyvMy — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 24, 2023



