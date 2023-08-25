85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Police warns against child-lifting rumours

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Police warns against child-lifting rumours
Guwahati, Aug 25: With rumours about child lifters spreading fast in some parts of the state, the Assam Police have appealed to people not to forward or share any unverified rumours about child kidnappers.

In an advisory issued by the police, it has stated that rumours are being spread that kidnappers are on the prowl. The police further said that in case people come across individuals sharing or promoting such rumours, they should inform the local police immediately.

The police further mentioned that they are committed to ensuring safety of the children and the citizens.



The Assam Tribune


