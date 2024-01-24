86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Assam Police transfers case against Rahul Gandhi to CID, SIT to be formed
AT Photo 

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a significant development, the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party members for alleged “wanton acts of violence” during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati has been transferred to the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough investigation. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to be formed to delve into the matter further.

The Assam Police took sou motu action on Tuesday, registering a FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders involved in the yatra.

The incident of violence occurred as party supporters and leaders purportedly deviated from the approved route, breaking barricades and clashing with police personnel in an attempt to enter Guwahati. The skirmish resulted in injuries to four police personnel, raising concerns about the unfolding situation.

