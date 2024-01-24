Assam Police transfers case against Rahul Gandhi to CID, SIT to be formed

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a significant development, the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party members for alleged “wanton acts of violence” during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati has been transferred to the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough investigation. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to be formed to delve into the matter further.

Reference Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S.120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 24, 2024

The Assam Police took sou motu action on Tuesday, registering a FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders involved in the yatra.



The incident of violence occurred as party supporters and leaders purportedly deviated from the approved route, breaking barricades and clashing with police personnel in an attempt to enter Guwahati. The skirmish resulted in injuries to four police personnel, raising concerns about the unfolding situation.