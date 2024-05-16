Assam Police to start BMI test from August 16: DGP GP Singh

Guwahati, May 16: The Assam police personnel will undergo their yearly Body MASS Index (BMI) test for the second consecutive year from August 16, 2024, Director General of Police, Assam GP Singh, stated on Thursday.

Last year, the force launched an ambitious BMI testing programme as part of its efforts to promote professionalism, with the DGP setting an example by participating in the initiative.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Assam DGP GP Singh wrote: "One year since we announced the first of the annual BMI test for @assampolice personnel. Buoyed by encouraging first steps, it's time to start preparing for 2024 BMI test scheduled to start from August 16th 2024."







