Assam police team ambushed, held for 15 hrs by Naga locals amid car theft operation

Guwahati, Jan 8: Tensions flared at the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani, Jorhat, after a police team from Assam was attacked and held captive by Naga locals for 15 hours.

The Assam Police personnel, led by Officer-in-Charge Jatin Bora of the Mariani Selanghat Police Station, were conducting a recovery operation against car thieves in the Yachi area of Nagaland when they were ambushed by miscreants.

The attack left one policeman, identified as Bidyut Das of the 11th Assam Police Battalion, injured. He is currently receiving treatment at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.









Injured policeman Bidyut Das (AT Image)

The raiding team was eventually rescued with the help of top police officials, including ADSP Luna Sonowal, who led the rescue operation. In the aftermath, Jorhat police have apprehended one miscreant, and investigations are ongoing.

Jorhat District Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra expressed alarm over the incident, saying, "It is concerning that our police personnel were not only attacked but also held captive by locals for such a prolonged period. This raises serious questions about the safety and respect for our officers during cross-border operations."

Sources indicate that the situation remains tense, with high-level police officers and authorities ramping up surveillance to prevent further escalation.

The incident has sparked concerns among residents, who are demanding stronger security measures at the border to ensure the safety of both locals and law enforcement officers.

The situation continues to be closely monitored by both state administrations to prevent any further disruptions at the border.