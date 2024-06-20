Assam: Police sub-inspector dismissed from service in 2022 minor's death case 

Guwahati, June 20: Following the death of a minor girl in Dhula in Assam’s Darrang district in 2022, the former officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station in Assam's Darrang district, Utpal Bora, was dismissed from service after necessary evidence was obtained against him in the case.

The Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, announced Bora's dismissal on social media platform X, citing evidence and witness statements that pointed to misconduct during his tenure at Dhula Police Station in the Darrang district.

"A Departmental Proceeding No. 01/2023 of Darrang DEF was initiated against SI(UB) Utpal Bora, the then SI(UB) of Darrang DEF for acts done during posting at Dhula Police Station of Darrang DEF. On the basis of the - 1.Available evidentiary records & 2.Statements of prosecution witnesses and facts, and in consideration of all facts, for the act of gross misconduct committed by the charged officer, the charged officer SI Utpal Bora is hereby awarded the penalty of "DISMISSAL FROM SERVICE" per rules," GP Singh posted on X.

A Departmental Proceeding No. 01/2023 of Darrang DEF was initiated against

SI(UB) Utpal Bora, the then SI(UB) of Darrang DEF for acts done during posting at Dhula Police Station of Darrang DEF. On the basis of the -

1.Available evidentiary records &

2.Statements of prosecution… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 19, 2024

The case pertains to the death of a 13-year-old girl at the residence of Krishna Kamal Barauh in Dhula on June 11, 2022, followed by alleged attempts to cover up the crime.



In response to these allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the suspension of several police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajmohan Ray, Additional SP Rupam Phukan, and OC Utpal Bora, in August 2022. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough probe.