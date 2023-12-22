Assam Police steps up road safety measures ahead of New Year celebrations

Guwahati, Dec 22: To combat drink and drive incidents leading to road accidents during the New Year celebrations, the Assam Police has increased the deployment of traffic interceptor vehicles and breath analysers.

According to sources, 10 additional vehicles have been incorporated into the interceptor fleet on Friday to manage traffic violations, and an allocation of 150 new and enhanced breath analysers has been approved for the upcoming days.

Moreover, the drive against drunk driving will continue till Bihu celebrations are over to ensure a festive period devoid of road rage and accidents.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya formally handed over the vehicles to Assam Police in the presence of Director General of Police G P Singh and other senior officials.

Suklabaidya, addressing the media, highlighted the sophistication of the interceptors in detecting rule violations, expressing the government's unwavering dedication to curbing road accidents. He mentioned that if necessary, additional equipment would be provided to the force, with the primary goal of putting an end to road accidents. Additionally, 10 breath analysers each have been granted to Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, and Cachar for enhanced monitoring.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP said that the enforcement of breath analysers can decrease accidents significantly. He highlighted that the analysers should not only be used in urban areas but also in rural areas. The DGP urged people to remain vigilant, especially picnickers, as a lot of accidents happen during picnic season. He further underlined that most accidents happen because of not wearing a helmet, overspeeding, and driving on the wrong side.