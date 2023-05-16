Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha dies in road accident

Guwahati, May 16: In a tragic incident Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident at Jakhalabandha area in Assam on Tuesday at 2 am.



As per reports, Rabha’s car collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 78UT 4518 following which she died.









Rabha who was in charge of Mariklong police station in Nagaon was travelling in her car towards Upper Assam when she lost control and rammed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, said sources.

Her body has been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem.