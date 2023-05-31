Assam police SI dies of heat stroke at eviction site

Guwahati, May 31: In a tragic incident, an Assam police sub inspector died of a heat stroke while carrying out eviction work at Orang National Park.

The deceased identified as Dwijen Borah was originally posted at the Mayong Police station and was deputed for the eviction operation.

Reportedly, Borah suffered a sudden pressured stroke leading to a severe medical emergency. He was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for assistance.

However, despite best efforts by the medical team, Borah tragically could not be saved and succumbed to the stroke.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by police officers while carrying out their duties, even in seemingly routine operations.

Additionally, Assam has been experiencing a rise in mercury levels, which has had a significant impact on normal life in the region.