Assam Police shifts from insurgency to citizen-centric force, says DGP Harmeet Singh

Silchar, September 5: Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Harmeet Singh on Friday stated that the state police is undergoing a major transformation, evolving from an insurgency-driven role to becoming a citizen-centric force under the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam fought insurgency for three long decades. Today, peace has been restored and development has taken centre stage. In line with that, Assam Police too is changing its character, from counter-insurgency operations to becoming a service provider for the citizens. Police should be a public service in the true sense” Singh told reporters.

The DGP, who is on a two-day visit to Barak Valley, said his trip aimed at reviewing the region’s law and order preparedness, community policing initiatives, and infrastructure development of police services.

“I have visited Sribhumi, Hailakandi yesterday and also reviewed issues in Cachar today,” he added.

On the issue of illegal infiltration, Singh maintained that strict measures are being taken.

“The government is closely monitoring the matter and the updates shared by the Chief Minister reflect our ongoing operations,” he maintained.

Singh also outlines the long term vision for Assam Police, saying the force aims to be counted among the top five in the country in the coming years.

"Assam police is a zero-vacancy force, We are fully committed to achieving his goal", he said.