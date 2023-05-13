Assam Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 1430 cr in last two years

Guwahati, May 13: The Assam Police in the last two years seized drugs worth over Rs 1, 430 crores under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



This was informed by Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Friday while sharing the data of last two years of the remarkable feat that the state police department has achieved to thwart the menace of drugs in the State. Assam is counted among the top 10 states in registration of the NDPS Act cases.

The state police have registered a total of 5580 cases under the NDPS Act and have arrested more than 9,309 drug traffickers and sealed properties worth Rs 19.40 crore.

Assam police have seized 239 kg of heroin, 71902 kg of ganja, 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 40 kg of cocaine. Assam police have destroyed 648 bighas opium and 32 bighas cannabis cultivation and 26 habitual traffickers were also detained.





Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Sir, @assampolice launched & is continuing with its massive crackdown on the drug trafficking menace.



We remain committed to completely dismantling the drug trafficking networks. #AssamAgainstDrugs#WarOnDrugs @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/HFIzOZ72Il — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) May 12, 2023



