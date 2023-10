Guwahati, Oct 5: In a successful operation, police seized huge quantity of cannabis from a vehicle in Cachar district.

According to reports, around 1,705 kgs of cannabis were recovered at DigorkhaI area.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Cachar police via micro-blogging site ‘X’ on Thursday.





Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation and intercepted one vehicle at DigorkhaI area, Kalain in Cachar district. The police seized 1,705 kg of cannabis from the vehicle.



Kudos to @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/P3VlvTwhMU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 5, 2023