Assam

Assam: Police seize suspected heroin in Karbi Anglong district

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Police seize suspected heroin in Karbi Anglong district
Guwahati, March 16: In yet another drug bust scenario, Karbi Anglong police on Thursday seized suspected heroin in Khatkhati area.

Police intercepted a vehicle and recovered around 48 soap boxes containing the suspected heroin.

One person involved with the matter has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.


