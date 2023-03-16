Assam: Police seize suspected heroin in Karbi Anglong district

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, March 16: In yet another drug bust scenario, Karbi Anglong police on Thursday seized suspected heroin in Khatkhati area.
Police intercepted a vehicle and recovered around 48 soap boxes containing the suspected heroin.
One person involved with the matter has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
