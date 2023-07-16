Assam: Police seize drugs in Baksa, 3 held

Guwahati, Jul 16: In a successful operation, police on Saturday arrested three drug traffickers identified as Hussain, Ajijul Rahman, and Riyajul Ali in the Gobardhana area of Baksa district, Assam.

During the operation police seized around 1.021 grams of drugs from the peddlers possession.

Furthermore, the authorities discovered and confiscated 11 containers filled with illicit substances, along with two syringes and two cell phones, which were in the possession of the traffickers.

Further investigation is underway.