Assam

Assam: Police seize 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets in Silchar

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Police seize 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets in Silchar
Guwahati, March 23: The mission 'war on drugs' continues in Assam as Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Silchar and seized around 15 packets of Yaba tablets.

The 15 packets contained around 1,50,000 tablets. Notably one person who was involved in this matter was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter appreciated the efforts of Assam police.



The Assam Tribune


