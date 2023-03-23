Assam: Police seize 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets in Silchar

Guwahati, March 23: The mission 'war on drugs' continues in Assam as Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Silchar and seized around 15 packets of Yaba tablets.

The 15 packets contained around 1,50,000 tablets. Notably one person who was involved in this matter was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter appreciated the efforts of Assam police.





#AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle in Silchar and seized 15 packets containing 1,50, 000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended one accused.



Excellent work @assampolice. Much appreciated!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/SoBvbWxP30 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2023



