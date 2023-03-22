Assam: Police seize 13,200 tablets of N Spas Pro in Nagaon, one held

Guwahati, March 22: Based on specific inputs, Officer incharge of Dhing Police station conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday.
The raid was conducted at Dhupaguri Gaon of Nagaon district.
During the operation, the police seized around 13,200 tablets of N Spas Pro from the possession of the drug peddler.
Further investigation over the matter is underway.
