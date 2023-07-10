Assam Police Reshuffle: AIGP Jayanta Sarathi Bora appointed as DCP (Traffic)

Guwahati, July 10: The Home department of the Assam Government carried out a reshuffle in the State police department.



According to an order issued by the department, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Jayanta Sarathi Bora has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Traffic Police and outgoing DCP Hiranya Barman of City Traffic Police has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Charaideo.

Meanwhile, outgoing Superintendent of Police, Charaideo IPS Yuvraj has been given new charge and has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police, National Human Rights Council (NHRC), Government of India. Yuvraj is a 2013-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. The IPS officer will be on deputation to the NHRC, Government of India for a period of 5 years.



