Assam Police refutes claims of planting spy in ULFA-I

Guwahati, Jan 29: Hours after the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) released a video, Assam Police on Sunday refuted allegations of planting a spy within the extremist group.

Refuting the claims made by the banned outfit, the police, in a statement, said that no one named Manash Borgohain was sent as a spy to the ULFA-I camp, adding that the Assam Police did not recruit anyone by this name in its special branch in 2021.

This comes after the ULFA-I released a video showing its leaders announcing the arrest of Borgohain, alias Mukut Axom, for ‘breaching the outfit’s constitution.’

Later, in a purported video, Borgohain confessed to being recruited by the special branch of Assam Police 2021 and undergoing training to infiltrate the banned outfit and gather crucial information.

He alleged that high-ranking officials of the Assam Police Department were involved in the planning and execution.



