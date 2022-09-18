Assam Police Recruitment: Result for posts of SI, AB & UB Constables announced

Guwahati, Sep 18: The State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam has announced the results for several posts of Sub-Inspector and Constables in the unarmed branch (UB) and armed branch (AB).

The lists of the selected candidates for appointments in various positions in Assam Police will be available on the website http://slprbassam.in

The candidates who had submitted the online application and appeared in the all tests conducted by SLPRB for the posts of Constable (AB/UB) and Sub-Inspector will be able to check their result through the official website of Assam Police.



The lists of the selected candidates for appointments in various positions in Assam Police will be out on 18/09/2022 on the website https://t.co/U3AyrTQ1kw



Please see the notice below- pic.twitter.com/OZQRpxlv7Q — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) September 18, 2022

Steps to check Assam Police Constable result:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the result link



Choose the relevant post and click on the result link

Enter your credentials including roll number, application ID and date of birth and submit

The result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have been selected for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Police Commando Battalions, 705 posts of Constable (UB) and 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 2450 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 10 posts of Assistant Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr) and 42 posts of Civil Defence Demonstrator/wireless operator under DGCD and CGHG have been requested to reach Veterinary Ground Khanapara, Guwahati on September 22 at 9 am to receive intimation of appointment and orientation.





The selected candidates for the various posts in Assam Police are hereby requested to come to Veterinary Ground, Khanapara by 9:00AM, 22/09/22 to receive Intimation of Appointment and orientation thereof.

Details here- pic.twitter.com/yjywp5U7hc — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) September 18, 2022



