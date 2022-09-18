Assam Police Recruitment: Result for posts of SI, AB & UB Constables announced

Assam Police Recruitment: Result for posts of SI, AB & UB Constables announcedBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Sep 18: The State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam has announced the results for several posts of Sub-Inspector and Constables in the unarmed branch (UB) and armed branch (AB).
The lists of the selected candidates for appointments in various positions in Assam Police will be available on the website http://slprbassam.in
The candidates who had submitted the online application and appeared in the all tests conducted by SLPRB for the posts of Constable (AB/UB) and Sub-Inspector will be able to check their result through the official website of Assam Police.
Steps to check Assam Police Constable result:
Visit the official website slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Choose the relevant post and click on the result link
Enter your credentials including roll number, application ID and date of birth and submit
The result will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who have been selected for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Police Commando Battalions, 705 posts of Constable (UB) and 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 2450 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 10 posts of Assistant Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr) and 42 posts of Civil Defence Demonstrator/wireless operator under DGCD and CGHG have been requested to reach Veterinary Ground Khanapara, Guwahati on September 22 at 9 am to receive intimation of appointment and orientation.
