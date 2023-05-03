Assam Police recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition from Udalguri

Guwahati, May 3: The Assam Police on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Assam’s Udalguri district.

While speaking to media police officials informed that the arms and ammunition were recovered from the Sikari Danga area under Mazbat police station in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) early this morning.

As per reports, the police team recovered six AK series rifles, one pistol, magazines and a large quantity of ammunition from the area.

Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh while informing about the recovery on social media stated that Assam police remains committed to freeing the state from all unlawful weapons.

This comes at a time when the government is trying to end ‘weapon culture’ in the State and initiate peace in the area by bringing several armed militant groups to the mainstream.