Assam

Assam: Police recovers heroin in Golaghat, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Police recovers heroin in Golaghat, one held
Guwahati, April 3: In a joint operation, Golaghat police along with CRPF recovered heroin at DAB area under Merapani PS on Sunday.

A drug peddler identified as Ashik Ali was arrested who was involved with the matter.

Notably, around 13 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of the drug peddler.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated over the matter.



The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
