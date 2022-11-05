Assam Police recover drug worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle near Sonapur

Guwahati, Nov 5: The Guwahati Police on Saturday morning seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district.

The large quantity of illicit drugs were recovered in Sonapur area of Guwahati where the Police has also apprehended one drug peddler hailing from Manipur.

This venture of the Assam Police was lauded by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and he took to twitter to appreciate the same.

The police informed that based on secret information, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL-7CK-8778 at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur.

Speaking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, during checking, the Police have recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle. They have apprehended one drug peddler in connection with this, he also added.

The drug peddler apprehended has been identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan, who is a resident of the Thoubal district of Manipur.



