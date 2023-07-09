85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam police recover 61 cattle heads from truck in Jorabat, 1 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Assam police recover 61 cattle heads from truck in Jorabat, 1 arrested
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, July 9: A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) on Sunday foiled a cattle smuggling bid and seized 61 cattle heads from a truck in Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati city along the Assam-Meghalaya border.


Acting on a tip-off, a checking was conducted by the police team following which a truck bearing registration number AS01 EC 3219 was intercepted. The police recovered 61 cattle heads among which 56 were live cattle and 5 were found dead. The truck was going towards Meghalaya.

The police also arrested one Saddam Hussein of Nagarbera, Assam.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam police recover 61 cattle heads from truck in Jorabat, 1 arrested

Guwahati, July 9: A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) on Sunday foiled a cattle smuggling bid and seized 61 cattle heads from a truck in Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati city along the Assam-Meghalaya border.


Acting on a tip-off, a checking was conducted by the police team following which a truck bearing registration number AS01 EC 3219 was intercepted. The police recovered 61 cattle heads among which 56 were live cattle and 5 were found dead. The truck was going towards Meghalaya.

The police also arrested one Saddam Hussein of Nagarbera, Assam.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X