Assam police recover 61 cattle heads from truck in Jorabat, 1 arrested

Guwahati, July 9: A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) on Sunday foiled a cattle smuggling bid and seized 61 cattle heads from a truck in Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati city along the Assam-Meghalaya border.





An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS foiled a cattle smuggling attempt after it intercepted a truck (AS01 EC 3219) at Jorabat. 56 live cattle & 5 dead cattle were recovered. One Saddam Hussein of Nagarbera was arrested. pic.twitter.com/x1eMciCHqp — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) July 9, 2023

Acting on a tip-off, a checking was conducted by the police team following which a truck bearing registration number AS01 EC 3219 was intercepted. The police recovered 61 cattle heads among which 56 were live cattle and 5 were found dead. The truck was going towards Meghalaya.



The police also arrested one Saddam Hussein of Nagarbera, Assam.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.