Assam Police personnel directed to improve Body Mass Index or retire

Guwahati, May 16: In an effort to create a more efficient force, the Assam Police has directed all its personnel, including all IPS/APS officers and DEF/Bn/Organisations to improve their Body Mass Index (BMI) else they will be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Director General of Police GP Singh in a tweet stated that all police personnel will be given three months time frame until August to prepare for BMI assessment, which will commence within the following fifteen days.

"We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days," Director General of Police GP Singh tweeted today.

All those who are in the obese category (BMI 30+) would be offered another three months to reduce weight (till November End) and would be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after that. However, those who have genuine medical grounds like hypothyroidism will be exempted, Singh said.

He further said that he would be the first to have the BMI taken, on August 16.

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam Police personnel who are “habitual drinkers” and “physically unfit” will be offered voluntary retirement. The idea behind the initiative is to create a more efficient force and the posts will be filled with fresh recruitment.

The CM instructed the top cops to, "cut the deadwood out of the police force."

Sarma has directed the DGP and other higher officials to see whether the police officials are attending the physical fitness exercise, visiting police stations, registering cases and bringing them to a logical conclusion.