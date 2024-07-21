86 years of service to the nation
Assam: Police permits movement of commercial trucks partially in Kaziranga

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Police permits movement of commercial trucks partially in Kaziranga
Guwahati, Jul 21: In view of the improving flood situation in Assam, the Golaghat police has lifted restrictions on the movement of commercial trucks during daylight hours in the Kaziranga National Park area.

According to an official notification, commercial trucks are allowed to travel through the park from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at a limited speed without the requirement of piloting.

However, entry is still prohibited during the night hours, from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

This relaxation follows earlier restrictions on the National Highway 715, which runs through Kaziranga National Park, in order to protect the wildlife due to the severe flood.



