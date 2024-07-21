Assam: Police permits movement of commercial trucks partially in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jul 21: In view of the improving flood situation in Assam, the Golaghat police has lifted restrictions on the movement of commercial trucks during daylight hours in the Kaziranga National Park area.

According to an official notification, commercial trucks are allowed to travel through the park from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at a limited speed without the requirement of piloting.



However, entry is still prohibited during the night hours, from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.



This relaxation follows earlier restrictions on the National Highway 715, which runs through Kaziranga National Park, in order to protect the wildlife due to the severe flood.





Attention!

New guidelines for the movement of commercial vehicles near Kaziranga National Park to ensure safety of Wildlife & human life.@assampolice@DGPAssamPolice@gpsinghips@d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/PYgACkTZRH — Golaghat Police (@GolaghatPolice) July 19, 2024



