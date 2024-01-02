Assam Police organises re-examination of obese personnel

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Assam Police is conducting a re-examination for personnel found obese during the initial BMI testing in August 2023. The re-evaluation, scheduled on Tuesday in Guwahati, Silchar, and Jorhat, involves 1884 Assam Police members falling under the 30+ BMI category.

Assam DGP GP Singh stated on X, “As a follow up to BMI testing in August 2023, the re-examination of 1884 @assampolice personnel who fell in obese category (30+ BMI) would start at Guwahati, Silchar and Jorhat from January 2nd 2024. Hope most of them have shaped up in the three months period given. We remain committed to provide people of Assam a professional and fit Police Unit.”

This initiative stems from a directive issued by the Chief Minister's office, stressing the need for a physically fit police force. DGP Singh had earlier mandated BMI testing on May 16, 2023, setting the standard at 30.



The initial tests, conducted on August 16 at 36 locations across Assam, flagged 1,748 police personnel with a BMI of 30+.

Moreover, for those who fell short in the first phase, DGP Singh assured a second chance in January, accompanied by free medical support during the interim period. However, candidates failing the re-examination face potential voluntary retirement, with exceptions for those with medical conditions, as clarified by Singh.