Assam Police organises first edition of Shishu Mitra Awards

Guwahati, Jan 28: The first edition of Assam Shishu Mitra Awards has been organised by Assam Police on January 27 , at a ceremony organised at the District Library, Bongaigaon. The ceremony was attended by Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam who distributed the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Awards 2023, to Police Officers, ranging from SPs to Sub Inspectors

In sync with the Assam Chief Ministers vision of ending crimes against children and to ensure justice for children; the Assam Police runs the Assam Police Shishu Mitra programme. This programme aims to build the capacities of Police Officers across the State so as to enable them to comply to the legal provisions in child rights laws in the country and to ensure speedy justice to children who are victims of crime and other vulnerabilities.

To roll-out this programme leading Child Rights Organisation, UTSAH from Assam and UNICEF provided technical assistance to the Assam Police

The Assam Police Shishu Mitra Awards is a part of the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme which seeks to recognise the remarkable efforts of Police officers across the Districts of Assam towards the promotion of child rights and implementation of the child-rights laws.



The awardees have been selected by a reputed jury comprising of Justice (Retd.) Manojit Bhuyan; Padma Sharma, Member, Assam Public Service Commission; and noted Assamese actress Manjula Baruah.



The year, the awardees are Surendra Kumar, IPS (ADGP, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption); Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS(Joint Commissioner, Guwahati); VV Rakesh Reddy P, IPS(SP, Goalpara); Swapnaneel Deka, APS (SP, Bongaigaon); Padmanabh Baruah, IPS (SP, Karimganj); Subhrajyoti Borah, IPS(SP, Sivasagar); Geetanjali Doley, APS(ASP, CID); Pahary Konwar, APS(ASP, CM Security); Luna Sonowal, APS(ASP, Bongaigaon); Jyoti Prasad Pegu, APS(ASP, Udalguri); Laba Kumar Deka, APS (DSP, Chirang); Runa Neog, APS(DSP, Lakhimpur); Daisy Gogoi, APS (DSP, Sivasa;gar) Upen Kalita (OC, Bongaigaon); Ajay Kumar Saha (OC, Manikpur); Nikhil Rajkhowa (OC, Ahayapuri); Thangjam Sanat Sinha (OC, Jogighopa); Chandan Jyoti Bora (OC, Lumding); Debajit Das (OC, Goalpara); Chandan Goswami(OC, Badarpur); Marchila D Sangma(SI, Sivasagar); Raj Kishore Das (OC, Mererchar); Sanjib Terang (OC, Paneri), Krishnakam Bordoloi (OC, Mornoi); Upendra Dev Sharma (SI, Lumding); Pranab Baruah (SI, Paneri); Sushil Dhanowar (SI, Paneri); Siba Prasad Kalita (SI, Kokrajhar) and Sanjeeb Bora(SI, Lakhimpur).



During the award ceremony the Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS said: “Under the visionary leadership of the Assam Chief Minister, the Assam Police has taken varied impactful initiatives to ensure that every child who comes into contact with the police system gets justice."

"We have seen positive changes in terms of timely completion of investigation and convictions, especially in POCSO cases. This Award is aimed at recognizing the efforts of all Police Officers who are doing outstanding work to uphold the rights of children across the State," he said.



Harmeet Singh, Special DGP, who also convenes the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme said: “The Hon’ble Chief Minister has set the vision for protecting all children from all forms of violence.

Therefore, the Assam Police, through the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme, has focused on building the capacity of police officers to handle cases of children with sensitivity and empathy. The objective of these awards is to motivate the police officers who are working tirelessly to ensure justice for children.”



The Programme was also attended by Justice(retd) Manojit Bhuyan, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, IPS, ADGP Surendra Kumar, IGP Western range Dilip Kumar Dey, DIGs, senior Assamese actress Manjula Baurah, SPs from several districts and senior dignitaries from Bongaigaon.

