Assam: Police nabs rhino poacher with arms & ammunition

Mangaldoi, May 29:In a significant breakthrough in the anti-poaching operations surrounding the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in recent times, Darrang police have managed to nab a notorious rhino poacher, namely Khalilur Rahman (40), a resident of the Bhabapur area under Dalgaon Police Station, and also recovered fire arms and ammunition from his possession.

Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sonowal, informed that, on the basis of a definite input, Khalilur was nabbed at Milan Chowka of Dalgaon today.



Later on the day, on the basis of his statement, a point 303 rifle and four rounds of live ammunition were recovered hidden beneath the earth at the Thalthali Beel area under Dalgaon Police Station, SP Sonowal added.



It may be mentioned that Darrang police and the Forest Protection Force were both on the lookout for Khalilur, and he narrowly escaped a joint operation of the forces in the Bhabapur area close to the Orang National Park boundary on Friday night, where one of his accomplices, Hussain Ali (35) could be arrested.



The police are interrogating the apprehended person for further input.

