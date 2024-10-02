Assam Police nab14 Bangladesh nationals amidst rising border infiltration

Guwahati, Oct. 2: Assam police have apprehended 14 Bangladesh nationals in the Hatsingimari area of South Salmara district on Tuesday. The group reportedly entered India through the Dawki region in Meghalaya.

Reports indicate that the individuals, who had worked at various locations across the country, were part of a larger trend of illegal crossings into Assam.

During the operation, authorities confiscated several fake documents, including Aadhaar cards from nine of the apprehended individuals.

Following their arrest, the individuals were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and were deported to Bangladesh through the international border.

The South Salmara-Mankachar district administration assisted the BSF in ensuring that proper procedures were followed during the deportation.

With this arrests, the total number of Bangladesh nationals pushed back from Assam since the onset of political unrest in Bangladesh has clocked 86.

The police operation was conducted following a tip-off received earlier on Tuesday evening. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Islam Uddin, raided the Fulerchar area in Hatsingimari, where the group was located and subsequently arrested them.

According to reports, the group had crossed into Indian territory without valid documentation and had travelled to Tamil Nadu to work as labourers.

They were reportedly on their way back to Bangladesh when they were intercepted by Assam police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ariful Islam (36) from Dhaka, Monir Hossain (38) from Gaibandha, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (23) from Naogaon, Ashraful Islam (26) from Kurigram, Manik Mia (29) from Jamalpur, Nabi Hassan (25), Abayadullah Hassan (18), Waliul Ullah (34), Mofazzal Hossain (29), Hazrat Ali (36), Shafiqul Islam (35), and Forkan Ali (31) from Mymensingh.

The arrest of these individuals highlights a concerning trend of illegal crossings into India, which has surged amid political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, had stressed on the need for heightened vigilance along the international border to prevent such incidents.

The BSF too has intensified monitoring along the 1,885 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast to curb illegal crossings.