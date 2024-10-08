Assam Police nab two in ₹8 Cr drug seizure in Biswanath, Cachar

Guwahati, Oct. 8: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Assam Police have seized massive amount of contraband amounting to Rs 8 crore in separate incidents.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Assam Police for their relentless efforts in tackling drug-related issues through a post on social media.

In Biswanath district, police intercepted a vehicle at a check-post on National Highway 15, seizing 314 kg of marijuana worth ₹1.57 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Biswanath Chariali police station identified a vehicle transporting a large quantity of marijuana from the Tezpur area toward Biswanath Chariali.

The vehicle (AS-07/BC-5712) had been involved in an accident with an unidentified vehicle.

Upon conducting a thorough search, officers discovered 22 plastic bags suspected to contain marijuana hidden beneath sacks of cabbage.

Following procedures outlined in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the seized bags were weighed and confirmed to contain a total of 314.68 kg of marijuana, estimated to have a market value of ₹1,57,34,000.

A case has been registered under Biswanath Chariali PS Case No. 180/2024, incorporating relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Assam Ganja and Bhang Prohibition Act.

In a follow-up operation led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Biswanath, the owner of the vehicle, identified as Bitul Senapati (31), was apprehended in Lakhimpur on Monday.

Senapati is a resident of Merkathoni, Ghilamara, Lakhimpur.

Simultaneously, the Cachar police conducted two special operations in Silchar and Ramnagar, resulting in the recovery of 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 yaba tablets, valued at around ₹7 crore.