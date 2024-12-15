Assam police jawan killed by drug peddlers during naka check in Sribhumi

Sribhumi, Dec 15: In a heartbreaking incident, Assam Police jawan Ujjwal Bora was killed during a late-night anti-drug operation in Sribhumi, Moran. Bora was struck by a speeding vehicle carrying suspected drug peddlers who refused to stop at a naka checkpoint. The 22-year-old officer, who had joined the police force in 2022, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

After the tragic incident, Bora’s mortal remains were brought to his hometown in Jorhat. A sombre atmosphere prevailed in Chutiyakari village, Janmagaon, as the body arrived. The last rites were performed in a state of mourning in the presence of senior officials, including the Jorhat District Superintendent of Police.

The vehicle is suspected to have been transporting drugs, reflecting the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in combating Assam's growing drug trafficking problem. Investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the criminal activity associated with the suspects.

Bora, who was raised by his mother after losing his father at a young age, was remembered as a diligent and committed officer. His death has sparked outrage in the community, with demands for a thorough probe into the case.