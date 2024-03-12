Assam Police issues legal notice as opposition forum announces “Sarbatmak Hartal” 

Guwahati, Mar 12: Amidst the escalating tension in the state over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Office of the Commissioner of Police issued a legal notice on Tuesday to ensure that there is no damage to public property and risk to the lives of the people through any forceful agitation in the state.

As per sources, the “United Opposition Forum” called for ‘“Sarbatmak Hartal” on March 12, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The “Sarbatmak Hartal” is likely to lead to a road blockade, the forceful closure of shops and other business establishments, and damage to public and private property, including railways and NHAI, thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services.



The legal notice further states that in case there is any damage to public/ private property, including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused due to “Sarbatmak Hartal”, legal action under appropriate provisions of law, including the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, will be initiated against the organisation and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from them.



Meanwhile, on Monday, Assam DGP GP Singh, via the microblogging site ‘X’, issued strict regulations that will come into force in case of protests against the implementation of CAA.



This comes after the Centre implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday and opposition parties rallied support for severe anti-CAA protests in the state.















