Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Guwahati, July 30: The Assam police on Friday launched a helpline number to report any demands of bribe or favour by government officials.

In a tweet, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), GP Singh urged the public to report any demands of bribe by any government employee in the State.

"Please give specific information of demand made by a government employee before giving money. This would allow us to lay trap and catch them red-handed," Singh said in a tweet.





Please give specific information of demand made by a government employee before giving money. This would allow us to lay trap and catch them red-handed. টকা দিয়াৰ আগতে চৰকাৰী কৰ্মচাৰীয়ে কৰা দাবীৰ নিৰ্দিষ্ট তথ্য দিয়ক। ইয়াৰ ফলত আমি তেওঁলোকক ৰঙা হাতেৰে ধৰিব পাৰিম। pic.twitter.com/HOOxvfHlbw — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 29, 2022

Citizens have been asked to report bribery cases at the helpline numbers 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767.

The development comes just a day after two State government employees were arrested on charges of taking bribes.