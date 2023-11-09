Assam Police issues advisory on bursting of firecrackers in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 9: In preparation for the upcoming Diwali festivities, Assam Police has released an advisory regarding the use of firecrackers. The advisory outlines specific guidelines to ensure a safe and environmentally conscious celebration.

As per the notice, individuals are permitted to burst only green crackers within the time frame of 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Subsequently, there will be a strict prohibition on the use of sound-emitting firecrackers from 10:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

Furthermore, the sale of green crackers originating from India exclusively is deemed acceptable. Any deviation from this rule, such as the sale of banned firecrackers, will result in legal consequences for the license holder.

The same restrictions are also issued by the administration in Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Year. The notice also read that during the Chhath Puja celebration, the crackers will be allowed to burst from 6 AM-8 PM and on Christmas and New Year celebrations, people will be allowed to burst the crackers from 11.55 PM-12.30 AM.