Assam Police intercept 16 Bangladesh nationals in Mankachar, ensure repatriation

Dhubri, Dec. 23: Tightening the knot against illegal infiltration, the South Salmara-Mankachar Police intercepted and pushed back 16 Bangladesh nationals who had entered India without valid documentation.

The group, consisting of seven men, four women, and five children, was detained after their suspicious movements raised concerns and were apprehended in Jordanga village.

The group had travelled from Bengaluru to Guwahati by train, before heading towards the South Salmara-Mankachar district. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police tracked them to a residence in the village, where they had sought shelter with a local resident. Upon investigation, their Bangladesh nationality was confirmed.

The detained individuals were identified as Zakir Sk, Md Mehdi Hasan, Rumana Aktar, Md Rizwan Hawaldar, Jamal Sk, Beauty Begum, Munni Begum, Nushrat Zahan, Rustom Sk, Rubel Qureshi, Chand Mia, and five children.

All were subsequently pushed back across the India-Bangladesh border, following established repatriation protocols.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police’s swift action, commending them for their efficiency in handling the situation. The police operation has been widely praised for its proactive stance in safeguarding the state’s borders.

This is not the first such operation in recent months. Earlier in October, Assam Police had apprehended 14 Bangladesh nationals in the Hatsingimari area, who had entered India through Meghalaya’s Dawki region.

The group had reportedly intended to work as labourers in Tamil Nadu. Fake Aadhaar cards and other documents were seized during the operation, further highlighting the severity of the infiltration attempts.

Since August, following the ouster of Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, over 180 Bangladesh nationals have been pushed back from Assam, highlighting the state government’s commitment to securing its borders and addressing illegal infiltration effectively.