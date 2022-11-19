Assam Police "goes blue" on World Children's Day, 2022

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati Police Commissioner's Office, CID Headquarters, SP Offices, Police Stations and Outposts across Assam were illuminated in the colour blue on the 19th and 20th of November 2022 to celebrate World Children's Day, 2022.



By "Going Blue", the Assam Police reiterated its ongoing commitment towards protecting the rights of all children who come into contact with the Police system.

World Children's Day is observed on the 20th of November globally. The 'Go Blue' campaign was initiated by UNICEF, the UN Agency working on child rights globally. In sync with this international campaign, iconic landmarks around the world are illuminated in the blue colour to portray solidarity with child rights around the world.

The police has a critical role as it constitutes the gateway of justice for children who are victims of crime and for children who come into conflict with the law.

Through its Sishu Mitra Programme, the Assam Police has been working towards strengthening its infrastructure and response mechanisms, so as to ensure child-rights affirmative policing.

The Sishu Mitra Programme run jointly by the Assam Police, UNICEF, and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation is one of the largest Child Friendly Policing programmes in the country.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, DGP of Assam said, " Under the visionary leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister, our Sishu Mitra Programme has been able to see tangible changes on ground. We are committed to SDG 16, the UN Convention on Child Rights and all our National child-related laws and policies. "

"The Go Blue campaign is yet another testimony towards our long-standing commitment to children. This year is doubly important as it also commemorates the completion of 10 years of the POCSO Act, where we are making every effort to ensure speedy justice to every child who has been a victim of Child Sexual Abuse", said Harmeet Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, who is also the Member-Convenor of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme.