Assam Police gets breakthrough in multiple grenade blasts by ULFA-I

Guwahati, Dec 29: The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh on Thursday said that the state police have made a significant breakthrough in the multiple grenade blasts by the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in three districts.

The DGP informed that the perpetrators have been arrested adding that, “motorcycles used recovered.”

Taking to X handle, Singh wrote, “People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in. The evidence would be presented in appropriate court of law in due course.”

“Assam Police remains steadfast in resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crime at all personal and professional cost. My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated in the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam Police flag flying high,” he added.

In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered. People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Jorhat Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the grenade explosion at Lichubari army camp.

The arrestees have been identified as Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Kachari, both residents of Jorhat.