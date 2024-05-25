Assam: Police foils Rhino poaching attempt, one held

Mangaldoi, May 25: In a successful joint operation by the forest protection force and Darrang Police, Assam, a poacher who made a plan to kill rhinos in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday night, was arrested.

The arrested individual has been identified as Hussain Ali (35), a resident of Bhabapur village adjoining the National Park.



Later, during interrogation, he confessed that on Friday night, he and his associates were planning to kill rhino in the park with a point 303 rifle.



A case has been registered in this regard and search operations for the other poachers of the gang and their arms have been initiated.

