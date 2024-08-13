Assam Police foil new militant outfit formation in Kokrajhar, 20 youth surrender arms

Guwahati, August 13: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against insurgency, the Assam Police have successfully prevented the formation of a new militant group in the forests between Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

The operation, which took place on Monday night, saw around 20 youth intercepted and persuaded to abandon their plans.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed the success via a post on a popular micro-blogging website shortly after midnight.

"In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since the last three to four months. They’ve listened to reason and handed over the weapons held by them," Singh stated.

The youths surrendered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, and three pistols with magazines, five No.36 HE grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.



The timing of the operation is particularly crucial as Assam, along with the nation, gears up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

Security measures have been beefed up across the state, especially in sensitive areas like the Assam-Arunachal border under the Margherita sub-division, in light of the upcoming I-Day.

Additionally, there have been reports of heightened security due to concerns over the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Earlier on August 11, sources revealed that over 20 armed cadres from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim – Khango (NSCN-K) allegedly crossed into Nagaland from Myanmar and divided into three groups.

In response, all Superintendents of Police in the region have been alerted to remain vigilant.

To further prevent any untoward incidents, a large contingent of Assam Police and Indian Army personnel launched an anti-militancy operation in the Tinkupani Reserve Forest under Jagun Police Station in the Margherita subdivision, a region recognised for its sensitivity to insurgent activities.