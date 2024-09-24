Assam Police foil 2 infiltration bids in two days, pushes back 7 Bangladesh nationals

Guwahati, Sept 23: Intensifying its crackdown on illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, the Assam Police have pushed back seven foreign nationals in two separate incidents.

The latest of these was reported on Tuesday, when the state police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehend three Bangladesh nationals along the international border.

The illegal infiltrators have been identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh and Babil Shaikh.

This is the second such incident in the past two days. Earlier on September 23, the Assam Police apprehended four Bangladesh infiltrators for trying to cross over to Indian territory through the international border in Karimganj.

Praising the “successful operation”, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a micro-blogging website to reveal the details about the operation.

“...@assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border - 1. Sohil Hawladar 2. Shah Alam 3. Sourab Hawladar 4. Md Kawsar,” he wrote.

This latest incident brings the total number of Bangladesh nationals detained while attempting to enter Assam since the political unrest in Bangladesh to 72.

From January, the Assam Police have pushed back about 45 detected illegal immigrants, majority of which were found in Karimganj district, followed by Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Haflong GRP.

The state government, concerned over rising reports of non-Indian nationals in Upper and North Assam, has directed the police to collect records such as biometric data and document details such as Aadhaar, PAN cards, Voter IDs, and passports of suspected illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, had highlighted that security forces have maintained heightened vigilance along the international border to prevent any illegal entry.

Since the political unrest in the neighbouring country, the BSF has also intensified its monitoring along the 1,885 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, aiming to curb the surge in illegal crossings amid the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh.